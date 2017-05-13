NHL Expansion Draft Eyes on Isles Picks Vegas Team

Dec 17, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the Las Vegas strip on Las Vegas Blvd. Site of the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The NHL Expansion Draft is just over a month away, with offseason acquisitions already being made by some teams let's pick a Vegas team before the landscape shift entirely once again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.