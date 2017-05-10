New Miss USA to be crowned in Las Vegas
Fifty-one women are vying for the title of Miss USA in a decades-old event that features beauties from each state and the nation's capital outfitted in dazzling dresses and swimsuits. A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday during the two-hour event taking place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|americans
|Sun
|big ben
|1
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Julian
|13
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|Sat
|Parrotperch
|1
|Bobby Brown or Whitney
|Sat
|Rockndy07
|1
|$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m...
|Fri
|Sgtglh
|1
|Looking for tar.
|May 10
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|May 9
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC