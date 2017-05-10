New Miss USA to be crowned in Las Vegas

17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Fifty-one women are vying for the title of Miss USA in a decades-old event that features beauties from each state and the nation's capital outfitted in dazzling dresses and swimsuits. A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday during the two-hour event taking place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row.

