Nevada's Green Rush: From Vote to Pot Sales in Record Time
Recreational marijuana sellers will be open for business on July 1-blazing speed when it comes to states' post-election legalization efforts. How did the home of Sin City do it? That's not high -perbole, either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned
|Sun
|justice
|1
|usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu...
|Sat
|Keith
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Keith
|107
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Sat
|River Rat
|12
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|Sat
|River Rat
|3
|Body Found In Vegas Desert Identified (Jul '10)
|May 17
|CeCe Valentine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC