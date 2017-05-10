Nevada Art Museum Seeks To Expand To ...

Nevada Art Museum Seeks To Expand To Las Vegas

The Nevada Museum of Art, based in Reno, is asking for ten million dollars from the state's General Fund to expand to Las Vegas, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. State Senator Tick Segerblom rewrote a bill he had introduced to fund museums and arts organizations across the state, adding language to support the expansion.

Las Vegas, NV

