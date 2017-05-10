Most Mormon Boy Scouts in Las Vegas u...

Most Mormon Boy Scouts in Las Vegas unaffected by church pullout

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youths from the organization as part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the move wasn't triggered by the Boy Scouts' decision in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders, since Mormon-sponsored troops have remained free to exclude such adults on religious grounds.

Las Vegas, NV

