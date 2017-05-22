Man wanted for 2015 Fayetteville sex crime arrested in Las Vegas

Julio Garcia, 38, was wanted in connection with a February 2015 incident involving a victim who was known to him. Cumberland County Crime Stoppers received a tip on April 10 that Garcia was residing in Las Vegas and he was arrested on April 24. Garcia, of the 2200 block of N. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas, was extradited to Fayetteville on Friday.

