Man shot dead outside North Las Vegas business

A 23-year-old man standing outside a North Las Vegas business was approached by a suspect and shot dead Thursday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched about 8:20 p.m. to a parking lot in the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive, police said.

