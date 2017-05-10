Man pleads not guilty in mannequin attempted murder case
In this undated Clark County Detention Center photo shows Shane Allen Schindler. Schindler, who police suspect killed two sleeping homeless men in Las Vegas, pleaded not guilty Thursday, May 11, 2017, to attempted murder in an unusual case alleging he tried to kill a mannequin that police posed as a decoy near the scene of the earlier slayings.
