Man held in Las Vegas sex assaults, k...

Man held in Las Vegas sex assaults, kidnap, robbery cases

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This undated booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows suspect Walter Cifuentes-Reyes, 33, in Clark County Detention Center in Nevada. Las Vegas Police say he was being held Friday, May 26, 2017, pending initial court appearance on felony charges in an apartment office robbery and rape and a kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in separate cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 11 hr R croy 110
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 15 hr Jack 2
KingCapSports 19 hr Real King Cap 4
Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16) 19 hr Carnie Cagada 5
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 20 hr Boo Boo 49
Moving from Texas To Vegas 22 hr Sargent Hartman 14
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Thu Well Well 17
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC