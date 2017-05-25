Man held in Las Vegas sex assaults, kidnap, robbery cases
This undated booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows suspect Walter Cifuentes-Reyes, 33, in Clark County Detention Center in Nevada. Las Vegas Police say he was being held Friday, May 26, 2017, pending initial court appearance on felony charges in an apartment office robbery and rape and a kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in separate cases.
