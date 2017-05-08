Man arrested on suspicion of setting fires at Las Vegas synagogue
Firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of the Chabad of Southern Nevada-Desert Torah Academy at 1261 Arville Street near Charleston Boulevard on May 8, 2017. A man was arrested and charged with arson Monday night after he allegedly set two fires at a Las Vegas area synagogue.
