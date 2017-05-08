Man arrested on suspicion of setting ...

Man arrested on suspicion of setting fires at Las Vegas synagogue

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of the Chabad of Southern Nevada-Desert Torah Academy at 1261 Arville Street near Charleston Boulevard on May 8, 2017. A man was arrested and charged with arson Monday night after he allegedly set two fires at a Las Vegas area synagogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for tar. 11 hr Chigirl 1
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela 17 hr Local 1
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Mon Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC