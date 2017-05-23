Man arrested in fatal shooting at Nor...

Man arrested in fatal shooting at North Las Vegas store

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

An armed man was shot and killed inside a 7-Eleven store at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road early Monday morning, May 22, 2017. @bizutesfaye Victor Sanders, 26, was arrested after detectives made contact with him following the incident at a 7-Eleven, 3575 E. Lake Mead Blvd., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 1 hr Dipset101 45
KingCapSports 12 hr Itsmyke 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 13 hr Itsmyke 108
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech Mon ThomasA 4
Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees Mon Local 1
News Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned May 21 justice 1
usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu... May 20 Keith 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC