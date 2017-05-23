Man arrested in fatal shooting at North Las Vegas store
An armed man was shot and killed inside a 7-Eleven store at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road early Monday morning, May 22, 2017. @bizutesfaye Victor Sanders, 26, was arrested after detectives made contact with him following the incident at a 7-Eleven, 3575 E. Lake Mead Blvd., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Dipset101
|45
|KingCapSports
|12 hr
|Itsmyke
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Itsmyke
|108
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned
|May 21
|justice
|1
|usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu...
|May 20
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC