Man Arrested After Allegedly Accidentally Shooting Girlfriend Authorities say a Las Vegas man has been arrested after allegedly accidentally shooting his girlfriend when she tried to keep him from hurting a group of people. Multi Agency Exercise This Week On Interstate 11 Police, fire and rescue units and emergency medical personnel are doing exercises that they hope will eventually save lives.

