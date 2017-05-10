Man accused in Las Vegas bus shooting found mentally unfit

A 55-year-old man has been found mentally unfit to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip. Rolando Cardenas said nothing in court Friday as a judge ruled him mentally incompetent, suspended the case and sent him to a state mental health facility for treatment.

