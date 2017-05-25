Man accused in Las Vegas accident to face murder charge
Gerardo Villicana was killed May 9 after a driver sped through a stop sign and collided with the 26-year-old's Ford Fiesta. A man accused of driving through a residential neighborhood in excess of 100 mph while high on marijuana and causing a fatal crash May 9 will face a murder charge, the Clark County district attorney's office announced Thursday.
