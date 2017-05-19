Las Vegas Vocalist Josh Keating Comes to Suncoast Showroom 6/24

Josh Keating will bring iconic pop, oldies and opera hits to Suncoast Showroom on Saturday, June 24. Josh Keating began performing in Las Vegas at the age of 14, when he first shared the stage with his father Ken to sing in their group, The Keating's: A Father and Son. At the age of 24, Keating began his solo career, continuously to win fans over through his ability to perform a wide array of genres from pop to opera music.

