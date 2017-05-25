Las Vegas trucker guilty of manslaugh...

Las Vegas trucker guilty of manslaughter in crash that killed 4

A truck driver who killed four people in a fiery Christmas Eve crash in Central California has been convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter. The Tribune of San Luis Obispo says Philip Trujillo was found guilty Thursday for the 2014 collision on U.S. 101 near Paso Robles.

