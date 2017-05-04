Las Vegas school cancels classes for possible norovirus outbreak
Imagine Schools at Mountain View announced the school will be closed today and tomorrow as a precautionary measure due to illnesses amongst the students. It comes just days after Somerset Academy cancelled classes on Thursday and Friday to have the school disinfected and cleaned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|May 3
|krystleo
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Apr 30
|ERIN TRACY
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|AlienInvader420
|41
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC