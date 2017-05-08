Las Vegas runner Helene Neville is back on track post-obstacles - PHOTOS
Las Vegas grandmother, nurse and four-time cancer survivor Helene Neville is back on the road to run through 12 states after she was KO'd with altitude sickness and rushed to the ER in Wyoming for medical care on the second day of her attempt at another Guinness World Record.
