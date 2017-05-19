Las Vegas Preps For Pot Sales Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Las Vegas Preps For Pot Sales Uriel S...

Las Vegas Preps For Pot Sales

Read more: KDWN

Now that Nevada has approved an early start to recreational cannabis sales, existing medical marijuana companies in the state are readying for a burst of new business that could equate to tens of millions of dollars in additional revenue this year. With Las Vegas alone drawing 40 million-plus visitors in 2016, the overall recreational cannabis industry is set to take another big step forward.

