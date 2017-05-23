Las Vegas police investigate 2 bodies...

Las Vegas police investigate 2 bodies found in southeast valley

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The bodies of two elderly people were found about 7 a.m. near a rear wall bordering the southwest corner of a business complex on the 7300 block of South Pecos Road, near East Warm Springs Road. As of 9:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department detectives were investigating the deaths as a double suicide, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KingCapSports 55 min Itsmyke 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 1 hr Itsmyke 108
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech 17 hr ThomasA 4
Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees Mon Local 1
News Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned Sun justice 1
usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu... Sat Keith 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas Sat River Rat 12
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC