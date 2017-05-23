Las Vegas police investigate 2 bodies found in southeast valley

The bodies of two elderly people were found about 7 a.m. near a rear wall bordering the southwest corner of a business complex on the 7300 block of South Pecos Road, near East Warm Springs Road. As of 9:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department detectives were investigating the deaths as a double suicide, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

