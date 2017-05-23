Las Vegas police investigate 2 bodies found in southeast valley
The bodies of two elderly people were found about 7 a.m. near a rear wall bordering the southwest corner of a business complex on the 7300 block of South Pecos Road, near East Warm Springs Road. As of 9:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department detectives were investigating the deaths as a double suicide, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KingCapSports
|55 min
|Itsmyke
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Itsmyke
|108
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned
|Sun
|justice
|1
|usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu...
|Sat
|Keith
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Sat
|River Rat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC