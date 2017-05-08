Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fa...

Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal sucker punch on La Puente father of five

9 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Las Vegas police arrested James Beach, 27, also known as James Michael Garcia, on May 7, 2017, saying they suspected him of being behind the fatal, sucker-punch attack on a La Punete man who was standing in line to get into a nightclub on April 30. LAS VEGAS >> A man police suspect of fatally sucker punching a La Puente father of five outside a Las Vegas bar is in custody, Las Vegas police said Sunday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Criminal Apprehension Team located the suspect, 27-year-old James Beach, and arrested him without incident on Sunday, according to a police statement.

Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

