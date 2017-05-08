Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal sucker punch on La Puente father of five
Las Vegas police arrested James Beach, 27, also known as James Michael Garcia, on May 7, 2017, saying they suspected him of being behind the fatal, sucker-punch attack on a La Punete man who was standing in line to get into a nightclub on April 30. LAS VEGAS >> A man police suspect of fatally sucker punching a La Puente father of five outside a Las Vegas bar is in custody, Las Vegas police said Sunday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Criminal Apprehension Team located the suspect, 27-year-old James Beach, and arrested him without incident on Sunday, according to a police statement.
