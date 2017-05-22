Las Vegas, NV - September 24: Recording artist Ariana

Singer Ariana Grande is OK after reports of multiple explosions at a concert Monday in Manchester in the United Kingdom Explosions at Ariana Grande concert in U.K. Singer Ariana Grande is OK after reports of multiple explosions at a concert Monday in Manchester in the United Kingdom Check out this story on thestarpress.com: https://usat.ly/2qOHrnA Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England. Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.