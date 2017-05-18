Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County District Attorney Office announced last week that it intends retry the case against Jemar Matthews. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ruled in March that the prosecutor in Matthews' original trial made improper comments that stripped Matthews from his right to fair trial.
