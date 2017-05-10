Las Vegas man accused of illegally paying for GOP voter sign-ups
A Las Vegas man is accused of illegally paying a woman to improperly register Republican voters in a rural Nevada town ahead of the GOP primary election last year, authorities said Friday. Stephen Gregory Zority's attorney, Tom Pitaro, declined to comment on a seven-count indictment filed Thursday by state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a case arising from the prosecution of Tina Marie Parks.
