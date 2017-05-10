Las Vegas man accused of illegally pa...

Las Vegas man accused of illegally paying for GOP voter sign-ups

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Las Vegas man is accused of illegally paying a woman to improperly register Republican voters in a rural Nevada town ahead of the GOP primary election last year, authorities said Friday. Stephen Gregory Zority's attorney, Tom Pitaro, declined to comment on a seven-count indictment filed Thursday by state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a case arising from the prosecution of Tina Marie Parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bobby Brown or Whitney 3 hr Rockndy07 1
News $350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m... 7 hr Sgtglh 1
Looking for tar. May 10 The Man 2
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela May 9 Local 1
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) May 8 Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC