Las Vegas Lawyer Facing Felony Charges In Cellphone In Jail Case
A lawyer who represents a Nevada inmate who was wounded in a fatal shooting involving state prison guards in 2014 is accused of illegally providing a cellphone to him and another detainee in jail in Las Vegas. Attorney Robert Langford, representing Alexis Plunkett, said Tuesday they'll fight felony charges that Plunkett let clients including Andrew Arevalo use her phone at Clark County Detention Center.
