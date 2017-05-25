Las Vegas cops on alert after ISIS te...

Las Vegas cops on alert after ISIS terror threat to Strip

Read more: Daily Mail

Las Vegas authorities on alert after finding 'credible threat' in ISIS propaganda video that calls for lone wolf attacks on The Strip Police and counter-terrorism officials in Las Vegas are on alert after an ISIS propaganda video calling for lone wolf knife and truck attacks on the city's famed Strip has been deemed a credible threat. The threat emerged last week in a sick 44-minute video from the terrorist group that showed footage of Caesar's Palace, the Bellagio Hotel and other icons from the casino row on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

