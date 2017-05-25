Las Vegas cops on alert after ISIS terror threat to Strip

Las Vegas authorities on alert after finding 'credible threat' in ISIS propaganda video that calls for lone wolf attacks on The Strip Police and counter-terrorism officials in Las Vegas are on alert after an ISIS propaganda video calling for lone wolf knife and truck attacks on the city's famed Strip has been deemed a credible threat. The threat emerged last week in a sick 44-minute video from the terrorist group that showed footage of Caesar's Palace, the Bellagio Hotel and other icons from the casino row on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

