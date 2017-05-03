Las Vegas City Council wants communit...

Las Vegas City Council wants community input before homeless campus vote

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas, on Friday, April 28, 2017, is part of the land the city of Las Vegas is buying on the south side of Foremaster Lane to turn into a campus that will bring homeless providers together and give the homeless community a place to go during the day. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto A building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas, on Friday, April 28, 2017, is part of the land the city of Las Vegas is buying on the south side of Foremaster Lane to turn into a campus that will bring homeless providers together and give the homeless community a place to go during the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Wed krystleo 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Tue Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Tue LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort Apr 30 ERIN TRACY 5
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Apr 30 AlienInvader420 41
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Apr 29 kyman 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC