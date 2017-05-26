Las Vegas Chinatown: from single building to thriving enclave

A May 9 story in the Los Angeles Times opens with the question, "There's a Chinatown in Las Vegas?" The story answers affirmatively, adding that "you'll find about 140 restaurants in a three-mile stretch to choose from". Most Americans are aware of New York's and San Francisco's storied Chinatowns, but not as many are familiar with the sprawling up-and-comer west of the Las Vegas Strip, in the casino gambling capital of the US.

