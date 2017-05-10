Las Vegas Asbestos Testing Lab Adds PCM Accreditation Through Aiha Ihlap

EMSL Analytical, Inc. announced that its Las Vegas, Nevada testing laboratory has added airborne asbestos analysis / fiber microscopy core by phase contrast microscopy using the NIOSH 7400 method through the American Industrial Hygiene Association Industrial Hygiene Laboratory Accreditation Program . Through the AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP program, EMSL's Las Vegas laboratory is in accordance with International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and demonstrates technical competence for a defined scope as well as the successful implementation of a laboratory quality management system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.