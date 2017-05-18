Key bills survive Friday deadline as legislative session heads into final two weeks
A bill creating state penalties for trading in products from poached animals is among the measures moving forward after a legislative deadline on Friday. The deadline is the most recent milestone in a legislative session that is entering its final two weeks.
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu...
|4 hr
|Keith
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|Keith
|107
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|5 hr
|River Rat
|12
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|5 hr
|River Rat
|3
|Kathy Fleeger
|May 18
|oh no
|1
|Seth Critser
|May 18
|Okay
|1
|Body Found In Vegas Desert Identified (Jul '10)
|May 17
|CeCe Valentine
|3
