ISIS video catches attention of security in Las Vegas ahead of holiday weekend

14 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The Southern Nevada Counter-Terrorism Center aka Fusion Center is running smoothly and Metro feels that Las Vegas is well protected on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The recent terror attack in England at the end of a crowded concert and the release of a propaganda video from the Islamic State group calling for attacks in places like Las Vegas, locals and tourists should expect an increased police presence over the holiday weekend.

