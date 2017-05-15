IKEA marking first anniversary in Las Vegas
Ida Sarkeesian moves food items on the shelf at the Swedish food section on Monday, May 15, 2017, at Ikea in Las Vegas. The one year anniversary of Ikea is Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|americans
|May 14
|big ben
|1
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|May 13
|Julian
|13
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|May 13
|Parrotperch
|1
|Bobby Brown or Whitney
|May 13
|Anonymous
|1
|$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m...
|May 12
|Sgtglh
|1
|Looking for tar.
|May 10
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|May 9
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC