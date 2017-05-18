If all goes as planned, prepare to pa...

If all goes as planned, prepare to party in Las Vegas in 2020

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Resorts World construction site on the Las Vegas Strip as seen on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu... 8 hr Keith 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 8 hr Keith 107
Moving from Texas To Vegas 10 hr River Rat 12
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech 10 hr River Rat 3
Kathy Fleeger May 18 oh no 1
Seth Critser May 18 Okay 1
News Body Found In Vegas Desert Identified (Jul '10) May 17 CeCe Valentine 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC