Gas station employee accused of arson in northwest Las Vegas
A 19-year-old is accused of arson after a Tuesday night dumpster fire at a northwest Las Vegas Valley gas station where he works. Las Vegas Fire Department arson investigators arrested Ramesh D. Graham on a third-degree arson charge.
