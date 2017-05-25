Gas station employee accused of arson...

Gas station employee accused of arson in northwest Las Vegas

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A 19-year-old is accused of arson after a Tuesday night dumpster fire at a northwest Las Vegas Valley gas station where he works. Las Vegas Fire Department arson investigators arrested Ramesh D. Graham on a third-degree arson charge.

Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

