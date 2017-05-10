Gang operation brings 1,400 arrests, including 5 in Las Vegas
Federal agents arrested nearly 1,400 people across the country in what immigration officials are calling the "largest gang surge" in its investigative arm's history, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan announced today. The six-week operation from March 26 to May 6 netted five arrests in the Las Vegas area, according to an ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for tar.
|Wed
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|May 9
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|May 8
|Tin foil hat guy
|11
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC