Gang operation brings 1,400 arrests, including 5 in Las Vegas

Federal agents arrested nearly 1,400 people across the country in what immigration officials are calling the "largest gang surge" in its investigative arm's history, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan announced today. The six-week operation from March 26 to May 6 netted five arrests in the Las Vegas area, according to an ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice.

