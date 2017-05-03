Former Las Vegas stripper gets 17 years for running drug ring
A former Las Vegas stripper who ran a drug trafficking ring that stretched from Washington to North Dakota has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. 52-year-old Loren M. Toelle was also sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday in federal court in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|krystleo
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Tue
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Apr 30
|ERIN TRACY
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|AlienInvader420
|41
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 29
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC