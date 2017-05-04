For whom the bell toils: Las Vegas gym dedicated to kettlebell training
The steel is simply thicker or thinner to make it heavier or lighter. Kettlebells were invented in 18th-century Russia as a tool for weighing crops and goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|May 3
|krystleo
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Apr 30
|ERIN TRACY
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|AlienInvader420
|41
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC