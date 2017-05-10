Flamingo Las Vegas confirms additional celebrity performers

The official start to summer is still a month away, but things are already heating up at the Flamingo Las Vegas GO Pool. With a number of celebrity performances already in the books - including Sisqo, the ACM Pool Party for a Cause, Aaron Carter and Taboo - the city's hottest pool party has confirmed additional headliners to perform during Day Beats Saturdays this summer.

