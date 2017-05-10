Flamingo Las Vegas confirms additiona...

Flamingo Las Vegas confirms additional celebrity performers

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: RGT Online

The official start to summer is still a month away, but things are already heating up at the Flamingo Las Vegas GO Pool. With a number of celebrity performances already in the books - including Sisqo, the ACM Pool Party for a Cause, Aaron Carter and Taboo - the city's hottest pool party has confirmed additional headliners to perform during Day Beats Saturdays this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for tar. Wed The Man 2
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela Tue Local 1
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) May 8 Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC