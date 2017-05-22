Fire Damages House In West Las Vegas

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Bills on Police Cams, Alternative Diplomas Sent to Governor Nevada lawmakers are sending more bills to Gov. Brian Sandoval as they count down the final days of the biennial session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.