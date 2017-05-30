Find Security, Location and Value at One Las Vegas
Annie Cheng and Yuzo Kono purchased their two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas for its amenities, spacious floor plans, value and convenient location. Annie Cheng and Yuzo Kono opened a popular Henderson coffee shop known as Bad Owl Coffee in 2015, prompting the couple to move to Anthem to be closer to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|1 hr
|spud
|18
|Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16)
|3 hr
|they bad
|7
|Pantyhose las vegas cocktail waitress in Las vegas
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|KingCapSports
|May 30
|Real King Cap
|5
|Suicides
|May 30
|Needstoknow
|1
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|May 30
|Rip Chen Picket
|2
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 30
|your brother
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC