Fear and Literati in Las Vegas: On 'The Believer's' Move West
ZZ Packer donned a judge's robe and banged the gavel for a trial argument-themed reading inside an old federal courthouse. Later, Miranda July read aloud the sexual fantasies of 30 women in her audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Millions (A Blog about Books).
