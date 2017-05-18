Family of man killed in Las Vegas pol...

Family of man killed in Las Vegas police custody consider lawsuit

14 hrs ago

Metropolitan Police Department body-camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a Taser before his death on May 14, 2017 in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique.

