Family of man killed in Las Vegas police custody consider lawsuit
Metropolitan Police Department body-camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a Taser before his death on May 14, 2017 in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu...
|13 hr
|Keith
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Keith
|107
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|14 hr
|River Rat
|12
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|14 hr
|River Rat
|3
|Kathy Fleeger
|May 18
|oh no
|1
|Seth Critser
|May 18
|Okay
|1
|Body Found In Vegas Desert Identified (Jul '10)
|May 17
|CeCe Valentine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC