Family honors woman killed in Las Veg...

Family honors woman killed in Las Vegas school bus collision

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A memorial was set up for Maria Castillo near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Castillo, a 70-year-old woman, was killed after her car collided with a school bus last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) 8 hr Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort Apr 30 ERIN TRACY 5
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Apr 30 AlienInvader420 41
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC