Ex-felon accused in one-punch death case picked fight after exiting club, police say
Julie Campos speaks to reporters during a news conference in front of Las Vegas Metro Police Downtown Area Command Monday May 8, 2017. Luis Campos died after being hit with a sucker punch in downtown Las Vegas on April 30. Metro Police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for tar.
|Wed
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|May 9
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|May 8
|Tin foil hat guy
|11
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC