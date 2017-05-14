District of Columbia contestant named Miss USA

2017 Miss USA - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 14/05/2017 - Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. 2017 Miss USA - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 14/05/2017 - Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA.

