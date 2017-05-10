Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
There are 1 comment on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 17 hrs ago, titled Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during the Latin Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon to discuss infrastructure projects at the Suncoast casino-hotel on Friday, May 12, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco Small business owner Ron Nelsen, left, is told to leave after interrupting U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a luncheon to discuss infrastructure projects at the Suncoast hotel-casino Friday, May 12, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
|
#1 1 hr ago
I know that I won't be doing any business with Pioneer Overhead Door. Ron Nelsen is the owner and has no respect for the 1st amendment of our US Constitution. To harass speakers of differing viewpoints does nothing to further one's own viewpoints. A calm exchange of ideas needs to occur.
Since Ron Nelsen does not believe in allowing others to practice their right of the 1st amendment, I can NOT support him in his campaign to the State Assembly in the 2nd District nor support his business in any way. I hope other believers in practicing respect for others right to free speech will join me in in this action.
There were 3 other rude non respecters of the 1st amendment at the event. Does anyone know who they are?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobby Brown or Whitney
|11 hr
|Rockndy07
|1
|$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m...
|15 hr
|Sgtglh
|1
|Looking for tar.
|May 10
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|May 9
|Local
|1
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC