There are on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 17 hrs ago, titled Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during the Latin Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon to discuss infrastructure projects at the Suncoast casino-hotel on Friday, May 12, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco Small business owner Ron Nelsen, left, is told to leave after interrupting U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a luncheon to discuss infrastructure projects at the Suncoast hotel-casino Friday, May 12, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.