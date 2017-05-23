Couple found dead in Las Vegas commit...

Couple found dead in Las Vegas committed suicide, coroner says

17 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The two people found dead Monday outside a southeast valley business complex committed suicide, according to the Clark County coroner. The coroner said the two were married and that the husband and wife each died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

