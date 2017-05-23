Colorado man admits starting fire at Trump hotel in Las Vegas

A 28-year-old tourist from Colorado has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after he became the second person in less than a month to be accused of starting a fire at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Jacob Matthew Dezsi's court-appointed lawyer, Alexander Hubert, said a felony arson charge was dismissed after Dezsi pleaded guilty Wednesday to malicious destruction of property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.