Cher to receive Icon honor

The "Strong Enough" singer announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she is to be the sixth recipient of the Icon Award, which was first created in 2011 in recognition of "lifetime achievement and an artist's remarkable and enduring contribution to popular music." To mark the special occasion, the veteran star will perform her classic 1998 hit Believe at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21. It will be her first awards show performance in more than 15 years, according to The Associated Press.

