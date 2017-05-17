Central Las Vegas apartment fire disp...

Central Las Vegas apartment fire displaces more than 80 people

6 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

An early morning fire at Villas at Desert Pointe Apartments left more than 80 people needing assistance from the American Red Cross on Wednesday. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal More than 80 people were displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

